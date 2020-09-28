Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 15,900 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,251,237.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.48 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

