Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $417,000 in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synaptics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 74.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,027,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

