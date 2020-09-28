Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $419,000 in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Integer by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

