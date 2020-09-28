Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $426,000 in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chewy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $269,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $837,573.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,828.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,538 shares of company stock worth $38,000,990. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

