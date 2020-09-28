Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $433,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 982.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 67,822 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $63.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

