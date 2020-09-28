Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $407,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Itron by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,156 shares of company stock worth $243,338 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

