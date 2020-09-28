Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $410,000 Investment in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,086,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,734,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 726,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,929,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 443,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

