Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $464,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

