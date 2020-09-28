Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330 in the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

