Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

