Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PACW shares. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

