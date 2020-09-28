Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 61,531 F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 77.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after buying an additional 2,392,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 657,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 552,514 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.