Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $407,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 168,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,112 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti boosted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,119. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $23.94 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

