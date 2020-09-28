Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $411,000 Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 238,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

FULT stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

