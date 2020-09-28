Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $420,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teradata by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Teradata stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

