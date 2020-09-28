Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,932,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,953,000 after buying an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after buying an additional 268,087 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after buying an additional 606,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after buying an additional 473,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.19. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

