Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

