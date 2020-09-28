Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $540,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 214.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $52.74 on Monday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $5,066,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,026,552 shares of company stock worth $58,035,347 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

