Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Harsco worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 107.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.