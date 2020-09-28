Head to Head Contrast: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) vs. BB Liquidating (NASDAQ:BLIAQ)

BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BB Liquidating has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BB Liquidating and Netflix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Netflix $20.16 billion 10.57 $1.87 billion $4.13 116.92

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than BB Liquidating.

Profitability

This table compares BB Liquidating and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Netflix 11.85% 33.32% 7.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of BB Liquidating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BB Liquidating and Netflix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Netflix 6 12 24 1 2.47

Netflix has a consensus price target of $494.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Netflix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netflix is more favorable than BB Liquidating.

Summary

Netflix beats BB Liquidating on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BB Liquidating Company Profile

BB Liquidating Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc. and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc. in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On July 16, 2013, the voluntary petition of BB Liquidating Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 23, 2010. BB Liquidating Inc. operates as a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc. provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 139 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

