Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 172.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $3,321,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 97,188 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.4% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

NYSE:HES opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

