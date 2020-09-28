Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Itron worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 598.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,156 shares of company stock worth $243,338. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

