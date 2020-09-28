Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,483 Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

