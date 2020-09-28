Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,308 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,961,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,318. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $118.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $132.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

