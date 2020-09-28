Jane Street Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

DIV opened at $14.79 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

