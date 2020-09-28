Jane Street Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 494.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 174,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at $398,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,800.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,012 shares of company stock worth $3,080,553 and have sold 47,593 shares worth $2,138,575. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Vapotherm Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

