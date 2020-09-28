Jane Street Group LLC Invests $255,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,694 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAON by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.68. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. AAON’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

