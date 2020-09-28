Jane Street Group LLC Invests $276,000 in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of SPT opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $35,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,740,575 shares of company stock valued at $103,154,375 over the last 90 days.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

