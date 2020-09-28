Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

