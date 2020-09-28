Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $191.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $206.91.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

