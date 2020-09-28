Jane Street Group LLC Takes $271,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,620.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 262,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 252,936 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $26.59 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.