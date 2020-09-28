Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 368,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the period.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

