K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,530,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of K12 worth $96,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,746,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,157,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,996,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 179,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,243. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

