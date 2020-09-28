Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Kaman worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kaman by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kaman by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

NYSE KAMN opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Kaman’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.