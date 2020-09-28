Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,203.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $99.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

