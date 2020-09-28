MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.06% of MacroGenics worth $91,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,713 shares of company stock worth $2,888,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

