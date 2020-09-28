Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Magellan Health worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,431,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 90.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after acquiring an additional 505,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $73.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGLN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

