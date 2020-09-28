Man Group plc Has $142,000 Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,613 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 810,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491,930 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $17.13 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.