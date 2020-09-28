Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of GlobalSCAPE worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of GlobalSCAPE stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

