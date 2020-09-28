Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,048 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 167,497.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 219,422 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of IGT opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

