Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 105.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 426,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

SIC opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 95,950 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $559,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leo William Jr. Varner purchased 10,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 224,528 shares of company stock worth $1,310,325 over the last three months.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

