Man Group plc Sells 10,032 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.60.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

