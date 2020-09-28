Man Group plc Sells 107,623 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,623 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,230.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 894,440 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,208,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 582,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

