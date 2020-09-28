Man Group plc Trims Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $327,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $7.40 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

