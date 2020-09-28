Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $453,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 436.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter.

DAR stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

