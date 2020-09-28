Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $473,000 Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.