Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

