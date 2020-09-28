Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,186,000 after buying an additional 368,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:BRX opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

