Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

