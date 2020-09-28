Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,691 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 838.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,026 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SLM by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,282,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 445,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.41. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.